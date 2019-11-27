CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) has changed the time of their upcoming meeting discussing a proposed 5% rate hike to your insurance.

The board will be gathering at 8:30 a.m. at the Omni Hotel on Tuesday, December 10th in downtown Corpus Christi.

They are expected to vote on that increase. Local lawmakers and even Texas Governor Greg Abbott have opposed any insurance hikes over the past 2 years especially since Hurricane Harvey.

You are encouraged to head over to the Omni on December 10th to share your opinion.

