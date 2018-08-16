Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Hundreds of domestic violence cases are now in the system at the Nueces County District Attorney's Office. Some are prosecuted successfully with a conviction, but what happens when the victim recants their outcry?

Prosecutors are now using a new legal tool to help them prosecute domestic violence offenders.

The new tool in the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure is called "forfeiture by wrongdoing," and it's helping Nueces County prosecutors go after offenders.

"The offender out there who thinks he's going to get away with something because his victim is reliant on him or dependent on him, it's not going to work," Prosecutor Jared Horton said. "Nueces County is not going to put up with that anymore."

"Forfeiture by wrongdoing" means even if a victim of abuse decides not to testify against his or her abuser, prosecutors will have the legal means to prosecute the offender.

An example would be the case of 37-year-old Jose Cardenas.

"It was a dating relationship. It had been going on for a few years. She called police and reported that he had strangled her," Prosecutor Erica Matlock said. "There were visible red marks."

But when time came for the trial, the victim was nowhere to be found.

"We tried calling her. We sent an investigator out. She tried to subpoena her several times and so what we did then is we pulled the jail calls," Matlock said.

Recorded phone conversations between inmates and outside calls are all legally recorded and can be used as evidence. Prosecutors said that is what helped them in the case.

"We saw that he was calling her from other peoples ID numbers in order to try and hide it, and we were able to show the judge that he was, by his actions, influencing her not to show up for court," Matlock said. "So at that point the judge ruled that her statements could come in."

The jury sided with prosecution evidence and found Cardenas guilty of domestic violence and sentenced him to 10-years in prison.

"It's exciting to hear that in our community, in terms of our District Attorney's Office and the Family Violence Bureau, that's happening," Purple Door Deputy Director Kellie Addison said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII