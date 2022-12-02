New traffic light along Kostoryz, Masterson to be operational next week

Additional safety precautions and improvements will also be added, including the ability for drivers going northbound on Kostoryz to make U-turns at the intersection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The intersection of Kostoryz Road and Masterson Drive is welcoming a new traffic signal next week.

The new signal comes as a way to increase driver and pedestrian safety. Work on activating the traffic signal will begin Wednesday morning after school zone hours, in order to not interrupt the flow of traffic.

The light is expected to be fully activated in the afternoon. The traffic signal was recommended during the site development process when a study was conducted by CCISD in order to protect those who travel along the corridor.

"Safety is our upmost concern," said Interim Assistant Director of Public Works Renee Couture. "We want to make sure that both drivers and pedestrians travel along that corridor are both safe, so the signal will help with the movement at the intersection. We also have pedestrian signals there to help students or any pedestrians in general to cross Kostoryz and Masterson safely."