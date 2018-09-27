Port Aransas (KIII News) — SeaWorld San Antonio announced a new attraction Thursday as well as a new partnership with the Amos Rehabilitation Keep in Port Aransas, Texas.

Officials announced they are opening Turtle Reef, an interactive habitat that allows a closeup look at threatened and endangered sea turtles. The 126,000-gallon attraction will feature rescued and non-releasable green sea turtles along with hundreds of multi-colored Caribbean fish.

As part of Thursday's announcement, SeaWorld said they would donate five percent of the proceeds from all turtle-themed merchandise sold at the San Antonio park, which could reach amounts over $60,000, to the ARK.

SeaWorld President Carl Lum said it's not the first time the park has reached out to the ARK to try and help.

"We donated $30,000, and that enabled them to make temporary repairs to a lot of their facilities, especially with their filtration system," Lum said.

"The partnership with SeaWorld just affords us another opportunity to expand our reach of education about sea turtles and importance of conservation of these majestic creatures," said Sally Palmer of the University of Texas Marine Science Institute.

At least half a dozen SeaWorld employees made trips to the ARK this past winter to help recover cold-stunned sea turtles and nurse them back to health.

Turtle Reef and the Riptide Rescue, where guests can board a boat and set out on their own sea turtle rescue mission, will open next year.

