Kingsville (KIII News) — The sole finalist for the Texas A&M University Kingsville university president had a busy Thursday touring the campus.

On Tuesday Dr. Mark Hussey was named as the finalist to replace Dr. Steven Tallant.

In April, Tallant announced his retirement after serving as president for ten years.

Hussey also took time to meet with faculty and staff.

The Texas A&M University board of regents will meet again in November to finalize Hussey's appointment as president and CEO.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII