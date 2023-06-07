New VA clinic in Corpus Christi nearing completion

The Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic is about 75% moved in, according to Dr. Jennifer Wood, chief of staff for VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new VA clinic is making progress towards being fully open in the Coastal Bend.

The Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic is about 75 percent moved in, according to Dr. Jennifer Wood, chief of staff for the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System. She said it could be 100% by late August.

"We are at the stage of doing the final punch list, in order to get the last remaining teams moved into the clinic," she said.

Dr. Wood said the new clinic provides space and technology to serve more veterans and expand healthcare services for them. Once fully moved in, it will have 14 primary care teams, a homeless program, a radiology suite, women's health services, and more. Some staff have already moved in as part of a phased plan.

"We have two primary care teams that elected to lead the way and be our pioneers in the new building," she said. "But also help us to catch minor adjustments that may need to be made before we bring in the totality of teams and veterans into that site."

"Our veteran population continues to grow in South Texas, and we as a VA healthcare system continue to grow along with it," Dr. Wood said. "And our priority is always access to the highest quality of care for our nation's heroes."

Some parts of the telephone system are still needed before the clinic will be fully moved into.

Dr. Wood said providing more services for the 51,000 veterans her healthcare system serves can improve access to care. The new clinic includes a radiology suite with MRI, CT, ultrasound, mammogram, and more. She hopes all veterans that are eligible for VA care choose to use it.

"Really encourage all of our Coastal Bend area veterans to come out, take advantage of the services and let us serve you," Dr. Wood said. "We stand ready."

VA services are still available at the old clinic on Old Brownsville Road. Once it has been fully moved out of, Dr. Wood said they will assess the building to determine what is best for that site in the future.

Those interested in finding out if they are eligible for VA care can visit a clinic and talk to a healthcare benefits advisor or find the same information online.

