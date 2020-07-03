CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Medical Center is putting new visitor policies into place to keep patients and staff safe amid concerns of a coronavirus outbreak.

Effective immediately and until further notice, only two visitors will be allowed inside to visit a patient at any one time.

Also, only one visitor can stay overnight with laboring mothers, NICU, and pediatric patients.

Points of entry for the Medical Center will now be screening visitors based on the hospital's protocol, and all visitors will have to answer a series of questions about their recent travel and current health.

