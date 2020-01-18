CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi will have to wait a little while longer for some new water towers as utility workers continue to work on getting an accurate reading on the city's water billing.

The two new towers have been in the planning and in construction stages since 2012.

Although just recently completed, they have not been turned on yet because the city has to finish a new water billing formula.

"We are undergoing the winter quarter averaging to determine the customer's wastewater rates. Whenever you increase the water pressure, which is what this new project will do, there will be more water flowing through the system at that time. It's being fair with the customer to delay starting them during the winter quarter averaging," said Gabriel Ramirez Assitant Director of Water Quality and Treatment.

The two newest water towers are located at Rand Morgan and I-37 and Holly at Everhart.

Both are 46-feet higher than the old ones, which will increase water pressure across the city.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: