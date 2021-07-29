New Wildlife Rescue Center at the Texas State Aquarium will show animal treatment, rehab efforts to the public in 2022

The facility will have state-of-the-art veterinary medical equipment and offer on site learning for medical students.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium is continuing its decades long partnership with the Port of Corpus Christi as they broke ground on a new Wildlife Rescue Center on Thursday.

Dozens gathered for the historic event.

The 20,000 square foot facility will be built on the aquarium's campus. It'll have state-of-the-art veterinary medical equipment and offer on site learning for medical students.

Also, for the first time, the wildlife rescue facility will be opened to the public! The current facility is not. Once open, it'll allow visitors to see first-hand treatment and rehabilitation efforts.

BIG NEWS 📣 📣 📣 We are incredibly excited to announce that today we will break ground on our new Wildlife Rescue Center!... Posted by Texas State Aquarium on Thursday, July 29, 2021

"We'll be able to show all the incredible conservation and wildlife work that's going on and the guests will be able to see it, so if there are turtles during a cold stunning, guests will be able to see a lot of that rehabilitation work and really connect them to South Texas conservation," Jessie Gilbert, the Chief Operating Officer at the TSA said.

A donation by the Port and the Dobson Family of Foundations helped the aquarium get to this point.

"It's one of the most visited attractions in the state of Texas and this animal rescue facility is gonna give the public an opportunity to physically see what's going on," Charlie Zahn with the Port of CC said.

The rescue center is estimated to be completed by next year.

