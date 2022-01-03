New year, new me: Coastal Bend residents take to gyms following start of new year

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a spotlight on the importance of health, many gyms across the City have seen an increase in business.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the new year in full effect, many Coastal Bend residents have made the decision to focus on their fitness.

Fitness fanatics such as Serenity Lavae said they decided to prioritize their health in 2022, after the global pandemic put those same goals on hold for the last two years.

"Staying fit, eating right and coming to the gym give you a longer life," Lavae said. "So why not? Plus you look good."

Operations Manager Devin Easley at Snap Fitness said the staff is just as excited as their members to see the gyms fill up again.

"It's crazy we get a flood of people coming in," Easley said. "Everyone wants to do better and be better than they were last year."

While some go the more traditional route to stay fit, other like Lisa Flores choose personal training to stay in peak condition. Flores trains under Treyning LLC to push herself to new limits in an environment that she trusts.

"I definitely like the smaller scale more personable training," Flores said. There's obviously less people around you and you have that privacy, especially starting."

Easley said the start of the year has brought in more memberships to the gym. With COVID-19 cases beginning to increase in the Coastal Bend, gym staffing is continuing to focus on keeping their members safe.

"We are working on keeping people comfortable," Easley said. That does take extra attention to sanitize the gym constantly. Making sure people are wiping things down, it's a little more attention to detail on our part.

With many beginning the new year with a few resolutions, many can agree that working out is a good way to put yourself in a positive headspace to kick off the new year.

