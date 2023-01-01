New Year's Eve shooting results in one man dead

When officers arrived to the 6400 block of SPID, they saw that a 38-year-old male had been shot. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the 6400 block of South Padre Island Drive in regards to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they saw that a 38-year-old male had been shot. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

CCPD believes that the incident was not a random act of violence. No one was arrested, and witnesses were released pending an investigation.