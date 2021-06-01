Newest member of Marine Mammal Team at Texas State Aquarium living out her dream

Sophia Timmons always knew she wanted to work with animals. She's now living out her dream.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There’s a new member of the ‘Marine Mammal Team’ at the Texas State Aquarium and she says it’s a dream come true.

“I had always dreamed about working with dolphins and marine mammals but you don’t know what it’s like until the dolphin is right there sitting in front of you and that’s a very special bond that you can’t really form anywhere else,”

Sophia Timmons knew she wanted to work with animals at a young age.

“My mom and I when cleaning out for college we found a note from 3rd grade that if it asks you what do you want to be when you’re older and I said a princess or animal trainer,” said Timmons.

In 7th grade Timmons was able to see up close and personal what she dreamed of doing; that’s when it all set in.

“I had the opportunity to go to different SeaWorld camps throughout summer and while I was there I got to see what it really took to be a trainer in this field to take care of marine mammals and the dedication it takes to care for them at the highest quality,” said Timmons.

Part of Timmons journey to get where she is today was attending Texas A&M University Corpus Christi and volunteering at the aquarium she now works at.

“That’s where I really fell in love with this facility and the focus that they have with education and conservation especially with how successful our rescue team is,” said Timmons.

Timmons says the best part of her job is having the opportunity to inspire others.

“It’s the best when a kid comes up to you and says that they want to be a dolphin trainer just like you or this is the first time that they’ve seen a dolphin in person and they remember the dolphins names and they can point them out,” said Timmons.

Timmons says she’s thankful for the inspiration from watching other trainers and her younger self for this dream.

“Every day I look at pictures where the first time that I ever met a dolphin or been to an aquarium where I got that education background, the shows I saw and the passion I saw in those trainers I thank them for that opportunity to see those animals and hopefully I can give that to kids now,” said Timmons.

