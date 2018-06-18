Due to recent vandalism, the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department has temporarily closed Collier Pool located 3801 Harris Drive until further notice.

The Collier Pool Ribbon Cutting and Art Dedication ceremony scheduled for Monday, June 18, will be rescheduled

The Lap Swim Program will be offered during regular scheduled hours at the Corpus Christi Natatorium located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway. So far no details have been released surrounding the damages and suspects potentially involved.

If anyone has information about this crime, please contact Crime Stoppers AT 888-TIPS (8477).

