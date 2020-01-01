CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Candy Cane Lane is a holiday tradition in Corpus Christi.

For one couple, Candy Cane Lane was so much more, and it is where they got engaged.

Veronica and George Salinas met during freshman orientation at Texas A&M University - Kingsville.

'We met at freshman orientation, and he thought I was annoying, and I thought he was a grouch. Very Very true," newlywed Veronica Salinas said.

After graduation, they had a long-distance relationship for one and a half years.

"You should move to Houston for me, and I was like. I'm not going to move for some boy," Salinas said.

George got the hint, and when Veronica said she wanted to see Christmas lights in her hometown, he knew it was perfect.

Once at Candy Cane Lane, George gave Salinas an ornament.

"It was a note. It didn't say. There was no ring. I was like, oh my gosh, it's going to say will you marry me," Salinas said. "It said all I want for Christmas is you. I'm cheesy, and I like puns, and I was like oh that's cute, and then he stood up like he's going to walk away. That's when he asked."

Fast forward to a little over a year later, the two married in Corpus Christi on Dec. 28. Their big day wouldn't be complete without visiting the place where George proposed.

"I heard my mom screaming oh my gosh go to the garage, go turn on the lights and I said what for what. She didn't tell me what and so," George said.

According to Neirida Galvan, she is used to people taking pictures in front of her house but not taking photos into the new year as newlyweds.

"I turned on the lights, and she was like there's a bride outside dressed up in her wedding gown, and there's a groom," Galvan said.

