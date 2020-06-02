CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The next generation of Corpus Christi Police Officers completed a traditional eight-mile run this morning.

The group of Police Cadets took off from the training station on Corona Dr., stopping along their way to pay respects to Officer McCollum, and finally ending at the Corpus Christi Police headquarters.

It's a traditionally tough endurance test for the cadets, according to officials. Physical endurance is just one of the requirements that trained police officers must possess.

This is the 78th Police Academy, and the cadets will graduate Friday, February 7, at the American Bank Center.

