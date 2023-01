The alternate route between the Corpus Christi mainland and the Flour Bluff area has been out of commission since mid-December.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday marked the beginning of the second phase of the Yorktown mud bridge repairs.



This part of the project includes addressing the 22 pilings on the underside of the bridge.



Phase one was repairing the embankments along the bridge's east and west sides.