Some nightly road closures to expect after Monday's Memorial Day Holiday as construction continues on SPID.

Closures include the Everhart intersection under SPID and one eastbound frontage road lane near Carroll lane.

These night closures will be Tuesday, May 29th through Thursday, May 31st, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

