CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend event is celebrating the chills and thrills of Halloween and will feature local artists and businesses.

The Nightmare on Water Street Halloween Market is the brainchild of the Musing Morenas, a sister team of artists and educators who decided to celebrate the holiday and support local artisans.

"I really like the creative side of it, getting to think about who you're going to be for that day, and sharing spooks and thrills," organizer Erica Bertero said.

Nightmare on Water Street will start at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Nueces Brewing Company.

