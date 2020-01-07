Ninth COVID-19 related death reported in Nueces County

According to Nueces County Commissioner John Marez, the latest fatality was a person in their 40s who had some underlying health issues.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County officials confirmed the ninth COVID-19 related death in county Wednesday.

According to Nueces County Commissioner John Marez, the latest fatality was a person in their 40s who had some underlying health issues.

3News reached out to Marez to confirm shortly after 1 p.m. He said the County had already counted 224 positive new cases to report for the day, and that he expects that number to rise by the Public Health District's daily COVID-19 update at 5 p.m.

