Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police are looking for whoever is responsible for a stabbing that occurred early Wednesday morning in the 3000 block of Port Avenue, near the intersection of Tarlton.

Police said it happened at a nearby bus station. The 30-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital and is in unknown condition.

No arrests have been made.

