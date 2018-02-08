Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police are looking for a man accused in a shooting that occurred Wednesday night near the intersection of 14th and Morris.

According to police, when they got to the scene they found a victim with three gunshot wounds. Witnesses told police the victim was standing with his brother when another man walked up firing at least four shots at him.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

"According to one brother that was not hit," CCPD Lt. Jay Clement said, "they were just sitting there drinking some beer when an unknown male walked out from the shadows, said something to them and fired four rounds."

Police believe a .45-caliber handgun was used and describe the gunman as a tall, heavyset Hispanic male who may have been involved in a nearby robbery.

If you have information on the incident, you're asked to call police at 361-886-2600.

