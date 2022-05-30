No backpacks allowed, increased security at Veterans Memorial High School after online threat

Veterans Memorial Principal Scott Walker addressed parents' concerns over safety during the last two days of school and upcoming graduation ceremonies.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The principal of Veterans Memorial High School issued a statement Monday in response to a social media threat that has been making its rounds on social media.

Social media posts about the threat received hundreds of shares over the Memorial Day weekend, prompting many parents to express concern about security during the last two days of school and at graduation.

In his statement, Veterans Memorial High School Principal Scott Walker said disciplinary action has been taken toward the student who allegedly made the threat.

"I would like to thank our community for their quick action in reporting this information to campus administration and local law enforcement," his statement said. "We thank CCPD and CCISD PD for their quick response in investigating this matter."

Walker did say there will be an increased police presence at the campus over the last two days of school Tuesday and Wednesday, and there will be some other changes as a precaution.

Students will not be allowed to carry backpacks, and they must enter the campus from the Lipes or Cimarron entrances. Only visitors on official school business will be allowed on campus, and they must be checked in by staff.

Walker also addressed concerns about safety at the high school's upcoming graduation ceremony.

"As a precaution, and in accordance with established practice, we will also have law enforcement presence at our graduation ceremony," Walker said. "We are grateful to the American Bank Center and our own CCISD PD for helping us celebrate these graduates, who have overcome so many challenges to get to their special day."

According to Leanne Libby, Chief Communications Officer for the Corpus Christi Independent School District, any threats to student safety are taken seriously by the district.

"All threats, including those intended to spread fear or intended as pranks, are investigated, and can have serious consequences, including suspension, expulsion and/or criminal charges," Libby said.

In the meantime, Walker encourages all parents to monitor their students' social media presence and to make sure they are not spreading false information.

As promised, I want to give you an update regarding the recent social media post that contained a threat to our school. The investigation has been completed, and consequences given in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

Threats to our school are a serious matter and will not be tolerated. Please help us remind students that threats of any kind, including pranks, will be investigated and consequences can include suspension, expulsion and criminal charges.

Please continue to help us by monitoring your child’s social media use and encouraging them to immediately report threats to school administration or local authorities.

I would like to thank our community for their quick action in reporting this information to campus administration and local law enforcement. We thank CCPD and CCISD PD for their quick response in investigating this matter.

We look forward to seeing our staff and students tomorrow, Tuesday, May 31. The last day of school is Wednesday, June 1. As a precautionary measure, we will have increased police presence at our school during both days. Additionally, students will not be allowed to bring backpacks of any type, and will only be able to enter the school from the Lipes or Cimarron entrance. We will follow our regular bell schedule; Power Hour has ended for the year. Only visitors on official school business will be permitted on campus, and they must check in at our secure vestibule.

As a precaution, and in accordance with established practice, we will also have law enforcement presence at our graduation ceremony. We are grateful to the American Bank Center and our own CCISD PD for helping us celebrate these graduates, who have overcome so many challenges to get to their special day.

I want to say again that, as a principal and a parent, I feel your worry, which has been amplified for all of us since the tragedy in Uvalde. We will continue doing everything we can to help our students and staff enjoy these last two days of the school year and celebrate our graduates while continuing to keep safety as our top priority. Thank you."

