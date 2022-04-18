No changes expected to occur as result of water sourcing from Colorado River, City official says

Officials said that the addition of Colorado River water should reach area homes by Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is making some changes to the drinking water system again.

3News reported back in January how the water supply was impacted when the City implemented the water change.

Officials said that the addition of Colorado River water should reach area homes by Wednesday.

According to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni, no noticeable changes are expected to take place during the change.

"We weren't able to use a particular cleaning agent for the water," Zanoni said. "Those two things had an impact and people noticed a color difference and a little bit of an odor difference, that hasn't happened since then."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.