NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Courthouse is taking some extra steps to try to prevent any possible spread of the coronavirus. All visitors and employees are now subject to a no-contact temperature screening.

As soon as you enter the courthouse or the jail, you'll see cameras-like devices, but they're doing more than watching, they're checking your temperature.

If you have a fever, you won't be allowed in the building. Sheriff J.C. Hooper said the equipment was paid for with federal funds.

"Technology that will benefit us years from now, even after this covid thing is long gone and just a bad memory," Sheriff Hooper said. "I know it will benefit us over at the jail because we're on tuberculosis protocol so everybody that comes into that jail is going to have their temperature screened."

