No days off for CCFD as they respond to Thanksgiving emergencies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are no days off for first responders. 3NEWS got a chance to ride along with The Corpus Christi Fire Department as they responded to Thanksgiving Day emergencies

The captain of Station 10, Thomas Cruz spoke with 3NEWS and said, "For everybody at home, it's a holiday here for us at the station and this is our second family." Station 10 is one of the busiest CCFD stations in the city.

In one 24-hour shift, CCFD respond to an average of 15-20 calls for their fire engine and almost 30 for their ambulance. Captain Cruz explained, "It's at least a call every hour on the hour and they stay very busy."

Allison Vasquez is the newest firefighter at Station 10, graduating from the academy earlier this year. She answered a question about her favorite part of the job. "Being here with good guys they make it a really family-orientated place to be." Vasquez said.

This year is Vasquez's first-time working Thanksgiving, she's making the best of working the holiday. Vasquez adds, "It's different, definitely, cause I'm usually spending it with family but being here with the guys at the station, it doesn't really change much because they're like family to me as well."

Captain Cruz told 3NEWS that it is normal for them to celebrate with their families either before or after Thanksgiving. He said their family members will come to the station later to eat with them, just like they're at home. "Our doors are always open, so families tend to stop by. They'll drop pies, they'll eat desserts, however, however much time we have with them." Cruz said.

From midnight until four o'clock they responded to 10 calls for the ambulance and 8 for the fire engine, which is the normal for what the busy station sees daily.

