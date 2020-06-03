CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is no excuse to drink and get behind the wheel this Spring Break with so many taxi services and ride-share apps.

One local towing company, Apollo Towing, is cordially kicking off their Spring Break initiative.

Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, through 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15., the company will be giving free tows to people in Portland, Corpus Christi, and Robstown who may overindulge with alcoholic beverages this Spring Break.

Apollo Towing says this Spring Break initiative will be dedicated to fallen Corpus Christi Police Officer Alan McCollum and to injured CCPD Officer Michael Love.

"McCollum, 46, was one of three officers conducting a traffic stop on Jan. 31 of this year when an alleged drunk driver struck McCollum and Love as well as a patrol vehicle. McCollum, a married father of three, died from his injuries; Love was injured but survived," stated officials from Apollo Towing.

"Our community was hit hard by the tragic loss of Officer McCollum and injury of Officer Love by an allegedly impaired driver,” said Michael Staff, Vice-President for Apollo Towing Service.

“Over the years, our NO EXCUSE program has helped hundreds of drivers in our community to potentially avoid these kinds of senseless tragedies, but even our best efforts will never be enough; it’s up to individuals to act responsibly,” added Staff.

Criteria for a free NO EXCUSE ride/tow includes:

Tows must be conducted IN Corpus Christi, Portland, or Robstown zip code areas

Corpus Christi, Portland, or Robstown zip code areas Towed vehicle MUST be operational (not wrecked/broken down)

be operational (not wrecked/broken down) Apollo Towing Service will transport vehicle and driver ONLY

Towing Service will transport vehicle and driver Driver MUST have keys for the vehicle being towed

have keys for the vehicle being towed Operators WILL assist each NO EXCUSES customer in/out of tow truck

assist each NO EXCUSES customer in/out of tow truck Operators MAY NOT charge for NO EXCUSES tows

charge for NO EXCUSES tows Drivers should call (361) 853-0003 to arrange pickup

No questions asked

For more information on the NO EXCUSE program, contact Apollo Towing at (361) 853-0003 or visit www.apollotowing.com.

