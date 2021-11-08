No ICU beds left in Corpus Christi trauma region, state data shows

The Trauma Service Area that includes Corpus Christi is out of ICU beds, according to the State of Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The greater Corpus Christi area is out of ICU beds due to a surge in COVID-19, according to the State of Texas.

Texas is split into Trauma Service Areas (TSAs) for healthcare purposes, and Corpus Christi is in TSA "U".

As of August 11, the state reports that our TSA has no available ICU beds for an area with a population just over 630,000.

As of August 10, there were 363 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals in TSA U.

Dr. Chris Bird with the COVID-19 Informatics and Modeling Team said it is only going to get worse.

"We're going to hit a peak in hospitalizations in a week or so," said Dr. Bird. "And the other one [graph] says hospitalizations are going to go to the moon."

On Tuesday, the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council said they've been in contact with the state to get help from outside of Texas since hospitals statewide are hurting for more hands. They sent 3News this statement:

"CBRAC are rapidly coordinating with area hospitals to submit requests to fill staffing needs that will enable our hospitals to open up more beds to care for our community...public, please do your part, get vaccinated and practice social distancing and masking."

