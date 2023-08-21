No job losses, no salary cuts predicted for Nueces County during Monday budget planning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Neither layoffs nor salary cuts will be necessary to solve Nueces County's budgetary shortfall, said Pct. 4 commissioner Brent Chesney on Monday.
As 3NEWS reported Friday, Nueces County commissioners had asked its department heads to make suggested budget cuts to their areas because of a potential funding deficit.
Chesney said Friday that 80 percent of those managers had made their suggestions, and they were waiting on the rest.
During a budget workshop meeting Monday, Chesney said the cuts made had reduced the deficit from $20 million to $5 million, and as commissioners and staff keep working, it could even go down to zero.
Some of those cuts were accomplished by closing open, unfilled positions -- 13 jobs the county was trying to find candidates for were eliminated, and 22 positions were frozen. None of those jobs will be filled in 2024, the county said.
This is a developing story. Michael Gibson will have more on this at 6 p.m. on 3NEWS.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Bishop High School assistant coach killed in car crash
- Body of missing pastor Phillip Loveday found in truck
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- State-supported living center employee arrested for beating man with severe intellectual disability
- Mathis resident claims $1 million Powerball prize
- Here's what that strange 'cloud' was in the night sky in South Texas
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.