No job losses, no salary cuts predicted for Nueces County during Monday budget planning

Open and unfilled positions are being either frozen or eliminated in 2024.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Neither layoffs nor salary cuts will be necessary to solve Nueces County's budgetary shortfall, said Pct. 4 commissioner Brent Chesney on Monday.

As 3NEWS reported Friday, Nueces County commissioners had asked its department heads to make suggested budget cuts to their areas because of a potential funding deficit.

Chesney said Friday that 80 percent of those managers had made their suggestions, and they were waiting on the rest.

During a budget workshop meeting Monday, Chesney said the cuts made had reduced the deficit from $20 million to $5 million, and as commissioners and staff keep working, it could even go down to zero.

Some of those cuts were accomplished by closing open, unfilled positions -- 13 jobs the county was trying to find candidates for were eliminated, and 22 positions were frozen. None of those jobs will be filled in 2024, the county said.

This is a developing story. Michael Gibson will have more on this at 6 p.m. on 3NEWS.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!