Local News

No job losses, no salary cuts predicted for Nueces County during Monday budget planning

Open and unfilled positions are being either frozen or eliminated in 2024.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Neither layoffs nor salary cuts will be necessary to solve Nueces County's budgetary shortfall, said Pct. 4 commissioner Brent Chesney on Monday.

As 3NEWS reported Friday, Nueces County commissioners had asked its department heads to make suggested budget cuts to their areas because of a potential funding deficit.

Chesney said Friday that 80 percent of those managers had made their suggestions, and they were waiting on the rest.

During a budget workshop meeting Monday, Chesney said the cuts made had reduced the deficit from $20 million to $5 million, and as commissioners and staff keep working, it could even go down to zero.

 Some of those cuts were accomplished by closing open, unfilled positions -- 13 jobs the county was trying to find candidates for were eliminated, and 22 positions were frozen. None of those jobs will be filled in 2024, the county said. 

This is a developing story. Michael Gibson will have more on this at 6 p.m. on 3NEWS.

