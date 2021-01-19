Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic canceled for Tuesday. Nueces County officials plan to reschedule for Wednesday, upon vaccine arrival.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District had hoped to receive a shipment of 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines on Monday in order to host another mass vaccination clinic Tuesday morning. That shipment, however, did not arrive.
Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez told 3News they now expect the shipment to come Tuesday. If the shipment arrives, officials hope to hold another mega vaccine clinic at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown Wednesday morning, weather permitting.
In the meantime, the mega vaccination clinic planned for Tuesday morning will no longer take place.
"They have not arrived. We believe they will get here tomorrow. If they get here tomorrow the plan is to open up the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds on Wednesday and have our mass vaccination hub, where we will vaccinate all 5,000 individuals who are in Phase 1A or 1B on Wednesday," Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said that inclement weather is expected on Wednesday and in that case, the drive-thru clinic would be pushed back to Thursday.
In addition to the Health District, other local providers listed below have enrolled with the Texas Department of State Health Servicesand are approved to provide Plan 1A and 1B COVID-19 vaccines as doses become available.
- This list indicates state approval to participate but does not guarantee vaccine availability at that location.
- Those who may have available doses of vaccine may not be vaccinating the public or people in all priority groups.
- Providers with available vaccines will follow the Texas DSHS vaccination plan and guidelines as directed; available vaccine doses will vary per location.
Amistad Community Health Center
1533 S Brownlee Blvd Ste 100
Corpus Christi
361-884-2242
Existing patients only
Group 1b (age 65+ and other health issues)
Only as vaccine doses become available
Patient Hotline (361) 886-3050, press “4” for vax
CHRISTUS Family Health Center Westside
4617 Greenwood Drive
Corpus Christi
361-857-2872
Existing patients only
As vaccine doses become available
Patients will be contacted
No co-pay using Insurance
CHRISTUS Coastal Bend Family Medicine
5802 Saratoga Blvd Ste 150
Corpus Christi
361-986-4600
Existing patients only
Only as vaccine doses become available
Call to be placed on waiting list
CHRISTUS Memorial Quick Care Clinic
2606 Hospital Blvd., Ste F
Corpus Christi
361-902-6100
CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - Shoreline
600 Elizabeth St
Corpus Christi
Visit christushealth.org for info and appointment scheduling
CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South
5950 Saratoga Blvd
Corpus Christi
Visit christushealth.org for info and appointment scheduling
CHRISTUS Urgent Care- La Palmera
4938 S Staples St
Corpus Christi
361-452-9620
Visit christushealth.org for info and appointment scheduling
Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation
2882 Holly Rd
Corpus Christi
361-814-2001
Coastal ER II, LLC
4141 S Staples St.
Corpus Christi
361-991-0911
Groups 1a & 1b (healthcare workers, age 65+ and other health issues)
Registration at mdpremier.com if and when vaccines are available
No charge
Corpus Christi Medical Associates
6200 Saratoga Blvd Unit 5
Corpus Christi
361-225-2255
Existing patients only
As vaccine doses become available
Patients contacted via phone or app
Driscoll Health System
3533 S. Alameda
Corpus Christi
361-694-4700
DSHS Mobile Nurse Corpus
5155 Flynn Pkwy Ste 419 Corpus Christi
361-855-9924
HEB Pharmacy 139
5801 Weber Rd (Weber/Holly) Corpus Christi
361-854-8441
HEB Pharmacy 184
11158 Leopard St (Leopard/Violet)
Corpus Christi
361-241-0378
HEB Pharmacy 210
4320 S Alameda St (S. Alameda/Robert)
Corpus Christi
361-993-8515
HEB Pharmacy 253
3500 Leopard St (Leopard/Nueces Bay Blvd)
Corpus Christi
361-883-7196
HEB Pharmacy 270
5425 S Padre Island (SPID/S. Staples)
Corpus Christi
361-992-6996
HEB Pharmacy 413
3133 South Alameda (S. Alameda/McCall)
Corpus Christi
361-852-1696
HEB Pharmacy 462
3033 S Port Ave (Port/Tarlton)
Corpus Christi
361-883-0875
HEB Pharmacy 57
1145 Waldron Rd (Waldron/SPID)
Corpus Christi
361-939-5555
HEB Pharmacy 643
4444 Kostoryz Rd (Kostoryz/Gollihar)
Corpus Christi
361-855-6121
HEB Pharmacy 69
5313 Saratoga Blvd (Saratoga/near Staples)
Corpus Christi
361-993-1351
Groups 1a & 1b (healthcare workers, age 65+ and other health issues)
Only as vaccine doses become available
Availability updates online
Registration online at www.vaccine.heb.com when vaccines become available
No charge
South TX Family Planning And Health Corp – Robstown
515 Pat Shutter St Apt 121
Robstown
361-387-6996
Existing patients only
Group 1a (healthcare workers) then 1b (age 65+ and other health issues)
Only as vaccine doses become available
Patients contacted via phone
South Texas Surgical Hospital
6130 Parkway Dr
Corpus Christi
361-993-2000
