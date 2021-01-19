Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic canceled for Tuesday. Nueces County officials plan to reschedule for Wednesday, upon vaccine arrival.

Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez told 3News they now expect the shipment to come Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District had hoped to receive a shipment of 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines on Monday in order to host another mass vaccination clinic Tuesday morning. That shipment, however, did not arrive.

Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez told 3News they now expect the shipment to come Tuesday. If the shipment arrives, officials hope to hold another mega vaccine clinic at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown Wednesday morning, weather permitting.

In the meantime, the mega vaccination clinic planned for Tuesday morning will no longer take place.

"They have not arrived. We believe they will get here tomorrow. If they get here tomorrow the plan is to open up the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds on Wednesday and have our mass vaccination hub, where we will vaccinate all 5,000 individuals who are in Phase 1A or 1B on Wednesday," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said that inclement weather is expected on Wednesday and in that case, the drive-thru clinic would be pushed back to Thursday.

In addition to the Health District, other local providers listed below have enrolled with the Texas Department of State Health Servicesand are approved to provide Plan 1A and 1B COVID-19 vaccines as doses become available.

This list indicates state approval to participate but does not guarantee vaccine availability at that location.

Those who may have available doses of vaccine may not be vaccinating the public or people in all priority groups.

Providers with available vaccines will follow the Texas DSHS vaccination plan and guidelines as directed; available vaccine doses will vary per location.

Amistad Community Health Center

1533 S Brownlee Blvd Ste 100

Corpus Christi

361-884-2242

Existing patients only

Group 1b (age 65+ and other health issues)

Only as vaccine doses become available

Patient Hotline (361) 886-3050, press “4” for vax

CHRISTUS Family Health Center Westside

4617 Greenwood Drive

Corpus Christi

361-857-2872

Existing patients only

As vaccine doses become available

Patients will be contacted

No co-pay using Insurance

CHRISTUS Coastal Bend Family Medicine

5802 Saratoga Blvd Ste 150

Corpus Christi

361-986-4600

Existing patients only

Only as vaccine doses become available

Call to be placed on waiting list

CHRISTUS Memorial Quick Care Clinic

2606 Hospital Blvd., Ste F

Corpus Christi

361-902-6100

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - Shoreline

600 Elizabeth St

Corpus Christi

Visit christushealth.org for info and appointment scheduling

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South

5950 Saratoga Blvd

Corpus Christi

Visit christushealth.org for info and appointment scheduling

CHRISTUS Urgent Care- La Palmera

4938 S Staples St

Corpus Christi

361-452-9620

Visit christushealth.org for info and appointment scheduling

Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation

2882 Holly Rd

Corpus Christi

361-814-2001

Coastal ER II, LLC

4141 S Staples St.

Corpus Christi

361-991-0911

Groups 1a & 1b (healthcare workers, age 65+ and other health issues)

Registration at mdpremier.com if and when vaccines are available

No charge

Corpus Christi Medical Associates

6200 Saratoga Blvd Unit 5

Corpus Christi

361-225-2255

Existing patients only

As vaccine doses become available

Patients contacted via phone or app

Driscoll Health System

3533 S. Alameda

Corpus Christi

361-694-4700

DSHS Mobile Nurse Corpus

5155 Flynn Pkwy Ste 419 Corpus Christi

361-855-9924

HEB Pharmacy 139

5801 Weber Rd (Weber/Holly) Corpus Christi

361-854-8441

HEB Pharmacy 184

11158 Leopard St (Leopard/Violet)

Corpus Christi

361-241-0378

HEB Pharmacy 210

4320 S Alameda St (S. Alameda/Robert)

Corpus Christi

361-993-8515

HEB Pharmacy 253

3500 Leopard St (Leopard/Nueces Bay Blvd)

Corpus Christi

361-883-7196

HEB Pharmacy 270

5425 S Padre Island (SPID/S. Staples)

Corpus Christi

361-992-6996

HEB Pharmacy 413

3133 South Alameda (S. Alameda/McCall)

Corpus Christi

361-852-1696

HEB Pharmacy 462

3033 S Port Ave (Port/Tarlton)

Corpus Christi

361-883-0875

HEB Pharmacy 57

1145 Waldron Rd (Waldron/SPID)

Corpus Christi

361-939-5555

HEB Pharmacy 643

4444 Kostoryz Rd (Kostoryz/Gollihar)

Corpus Christi

361-855-6121

HEB Pharmacy 69

5313 Saratoga Blvd (Saratoga/near Staples)

Corpus Christi

361-993-1351

Groups 1a & 1b (healthcare workers, age 65+ and other health issues)

Only as vaccine doses become available

Availability updates online

Registration online at www.vaccine.heb.com when vaccines become available

No charge

South TX Family Planning And Health Corp – Robstown

515 Pat Shutter St Apt 121

Robstown

361-387-6996

Existing patients only

Group 1a (healthcare workers) then 1b (age 65+ and other health issues)

Only as vaccine doses become available

Patients contacted via phone

South Texas Surgical Hospital

6130 Parkway Dr

Corpus Christi

361-993-2000

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.