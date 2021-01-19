No mega vaccine clinic Wednesday, Jan. 20 due to unknowns surrounding shipment arrival, inclement weather

Should the vaccines come in today or tomorrow, the county will hold a Phase 1A and 1B drive thru clinic on Thursday, January 21.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District has not heard from the state as to the arrival date and time for the anticipated 5,000 vaccine doses officials said would be here this week, a press release said today.

Also, after receiving a weather briefing this morning from the National Weather Service, the city and county have decided not to have the Phase 1A and 1B mega vaccination drive thru clinic Wednesday, Jan. 20 due to inclement weather forecasted for the day.

Should the vaccines come in today or tomorrow, the county will hold a Phase 1A and 1B drive thru clinic on Thursday, January 21, at 8:00 a.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard, in Robstown, Texas. The Health District also said they will have more portable restrooms on site for patrons along with more informational signage.

The Health District’s mega vaccination drive thru clinics are ideal for people with flexible schedules and non-critical health issues, officials said.

In addition to the Health District, other local providers have enrolled with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and are approved to provide Plan 1A and 1B COVID-19 vaccines as doses become available. For information visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and www.nuecesknows.com.

The Health District is also working to add services that will benefit the most vulnerable population, our seniors. More information is forthcoming.

Don’t forget you can call the Health District’s Coronavirus Hotline for information at 361-826-7200, option 2. You can also find updates on city social media channels Facebook @citygov and Twitter @cityofcc.

