No more hand counting: Coastal Bend Food Bank getting upgrades to inventory system

The City of Corpus Christi has stepped in with some government cash to bring the organization’s inventory management system into the 21st-century.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank during this pandemic has seen a huge increase in the number of people asking for help. That high demand help to expose some shortcomings in the technology the organization uses to keep track of its products at all times.

Now, the City of Corpus Christi has stepped in with some government cash to bring the organization’s inventory management system into the 21st-century.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank has been busier than ever trying to help folks survive the pandemic. Over that time, the organization has seen a 30% increase in the number of people needing help.

"This year, we had $9 million of emergency food that came in and went out of this warehouse, that’s not counting our daily usual amount that’s just the emergency food and everything has to be accounted for,” Executive Director Bea Hanson at Coastal Bend Food Bank said.

Food bank employees keep track of all the product by counting it by hand. An inventory system which is decades behind in technology.

”I mean, that’s been used by the grocery stores for years, now we are still counting by hand and that makes no sense,” Hanson said.

But changing over to a barcode grocery store style inventory system will cost around $70,000. That is money the food bank hasn’t had, until now.

The City of Corpus Christi has stepped in to give the agency a real shot in the arm during this pandemic by paying for that system to be installed here.

"Their inventory system is incredibly antiquated so we’re going to be upgrading their inventory system, that will allow them to serve more people faster and more efficiently,” said Assistant Director of the City of Corpus Christi Neighborhood Services Jennifer Buxton.

The city is using Federal Community Development Block Grant dollars to bring the food banks inventory system into the 21st-century.

"This has been a blessing for the food bank because we are finally going to be able to modernize our system. It’s complicated, though, you have special Wi-Fi you have to have, software you have to have, the equipment to read the barcodes- and we just didn’t have the funding,” Hanson said.

The new inventory system is expected to be up and running sometime in late summer.

