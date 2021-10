Officers responded to the 1200 block of Agnes St. just after 11:30 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was arrested after officers responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Agnes St. just after 11:10 a.m.

No one was injured, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said, but shots were fired at the location.

A 63-year-old man was arrested at the scene.