CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Attorneys for the City of Port Aransas and the Port of Corpus Christi were back in court Friday to revisit an injunction filed by the Port of Corpus Christi to help clear the way for their plans to develop an oil terminal on Harbor Island where supertankers will be loaded and offloaded.

Those supertankers would be loading and offloading within viewing distance of much of Port Aransas, a concern for some residents, so the City approved a 60-day moratorium on all Harbor Island development. That moratorium expired on its own volition, but the Port of Corpus Christi's filed an injunction aiming to prevent any further court interference in development plans.

Attorneys for both sides met earlier this month to discuss the Port's injunction, with attorneys for Port Aransas asking for more time to respond. That hearing was rescheduled for Friday.

When attorneys returned Friday, a judge ruled that she did not have jurisdiction to make a decision regarding the issue, so no ruling was made regarding the Port of Corpus Christi's injunction.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: