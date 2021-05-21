No, the City is not releasing water from Choke Canyon Dam or the Wesley Seale Dam at Lake Corpus Christi

Several people contacted 3News about the release of water Thursday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After heavy rains pounded the area Wednesday, several viewers called 3News on Thursday to ask why the City was releasing water from the local dams instead of letting the lakes fill up.

The City confirmed they are not releasing water and haven't in over 72 hours.

"Our city call center and Water Utilities’ staff have received inquiries to see if we are releasing water from our reservoir supplies – WE ARE NOT. City staff has not released water from these reservoirs for over 72-hours," a statement from the City said.

If any water is seen excessively flowing in these areas, officials said it is due to rivers and streams running full from previous and ongoing rain storms.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.