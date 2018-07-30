Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The man accused of killing 21-year-old Breanna Wood will have to wait a bit longer for his capital murder case to go before a jury.

28-year-old Joseph Tejeda was at a hearing Monday in the 105th District Court. Judge Jack Pulcher heard several motions from the defense, and when all was said and done could not set a trial date. The Texas Department of Public Safety is expected to deliver DNA analysis next week, but since the trial is expected to last several weeks, scheduling will be a challenge.

"I am not going to set a trial date yet. We have to look at everybody's calender and see," Pulcher said. "This is going to take a minimum of six weeks, so I need to make sure all of the attorneys are going to be available."

Six other people have been arrested and charged in the case including 42-year-old Sandra Vasquez and 28-year-old Christopher Gonzalez, who along with Tejeda are also facing capital murder charges.

