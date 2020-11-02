CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi took to Twitter Tuesday morning to address a rumor that is going around.

No, Corpus Christi is not currently under a water boil advisory.

Calls began coming in to the KIII-TV studios and, apparently, to the City of Corpus Christi Tuesday morning from residents worried that they are now required to boil their water before consumption.

This is not the case. At least not for all residents.

Residents with private water wells located within half a mile of a spill that occurred Monday at the Oso Bay are encouraged to boil their water before use, but that's just for residents with private water wells.

In the meantime, the City encourages customers to stay updated by visiting their website.

