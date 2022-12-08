'Nobody wants to take the blame': Calallen student's family wants answers after she was placed on wrong bus

Calallen ISD Superintendent Emily Lorenz said Olvera's daughter had paperwork indicating a different drop-off address than what the family thought was on there.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A family with kids attending Calallen Independent School District said their daughter was placed on the wrong bus this week after school.

They said the girl is in second grade at East Elementary School and it was all because of a mix-up between what bus she was supposed to take home.

The incident happened after school on Thursday when Savannaha Olvera found out her daughter didn't get off at the bus stop neat her home.

Family members said she was put on the wrong bus despite realizing she was separated from Olvera's little sister, who is also a student at the elementary school.

District officials told 3NEWS that they have protocol for making sure students are safe from when they get picked up to when they get dropped off, and explained why the incident may have happened.

"We had no idea where she was at," Olvera said.

Olvera added that when she found out her daughter was not present at the bust stop, she quickly went into panic mode.

"My step mom gave me a call saying that my daughter didn't get off the bus so I automatically dropped everything I did and I started coming over here," Olvera said. "I was freaking out, racing, I was hyperventilating in the car."

Excited to see how her granddaughters day went, Olvera's step-mother Brittany Baio happened to be recording expecting to see both girls.

"That's one of my biggest fears is waiting at the bus stop for my kids and they don't get off the bus," Baio said.

Calallen ISD has a policy to mark students with color-coordinated bands that indicate which bus to take. Baio said the district put Olvera's daughter on the wrong bus despite having the same-colored band as Olvera's sister. The family now wants answers.

"Nobody wants to take the blame. Nobody wants to say, 'You know what, that was our bad. Let me fix it for you.' Instead, it's just, 'Well that's not on our part so, but let me see what I can do,'" Baio said.

3NEWS spoke with Calallen ISD Superintendent Emily Lorenz. She said Olvera's daughter had paperwork indicating a different drop-off address than what the family thought was on there.

"She was placed on a bus to go to an address that was provided to the district on Tuesday night by the parent during Meet the Teacher," Lorenz said. "The parent or guardian, one of the family members, actually stopped the bus before it got to that site and the child was removed from the bus by the family member."

Lorenz said this is a unique situation and the first time she's aware of something like this happening in the district.

"We hate when anything happens that causes a concern, especially to a student, where they don't feel safe and secure even in transportation on the way home," Lorenz said. "And our protocols are in place to try to ensure that this doesn't happen, but we're always refining and correcting and hoping for better communication anytime we can."

