CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A couple of big fundraising events took place Friday in the Coastal Bend including the 6th annual Noche de Fiesta.

Noche de Fiesta is the most prominent fundraiser of the year for the Education Children's Community Center.

The community center is a group that focuses on helping at-risk kids and those who have learning disabilities by providing them free after-school tutoring as a way to give a helping hand to kids whose families can't afford private tutors.

The center helps about 120-kids every year and is funded totally by grants and donations.

"Man they have their aha moments, because as soon as we give them that one on one or that small study group they get back on task because of that small attention we give them. to find where ever they forget to get them back on track," executive director Minnie Munoz said.

First Edition meteorologist Alan Holt emceed Friday's event with Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez as the guest speaker.

Gonzalez told the crowd about his struggles growing up in the small town of Agua Dulce.