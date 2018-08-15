Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Palmer Drug Abuse Program hosted their annual Non-Gala Gala Wednesday at Cole Park.

The fundraiser aims at helping to educate the public on the different services the program provides.

Zachary Dye walked into Palmers Drug Abuse program in Corpus Christi when he was just 12 years old after getting in trouble with the law.

"There was a lot of misery and a lot of bad stuff going on in my life," Dye said.

Dye quickly learned he wasn't alone. Dye was not even a teenager and struggling with a weight on his shoulders that plagues thousands across the coastal bend.

"You walk in, and there's 10, 12 other kids my age going through the same thing I'm going through," Dye said.

"People think that somebody just goes out and chooses to do so much drugs that they become addicted. Those people are usually pre-disposed to addiction. So when they start doing drugs they're going to become an addict," said Wade Fjeld, president of PDAP Corpus Christi

Because of PDAP, Dye and his peers can share their road to recovery at the non-gala-gala

"I found that PDAP was a place where I could finally fit somewhere and I could finally grow as a person and as an individual," Dye said.

PDAP is a peer-based support group and a 12 step program for youth age 5 to 17. They offer counseling, exclusive retreats and host educational events all for free.

"Watching these kids. grow up, succeed, do better in school, have better home lives and then go on to choose college as opposed to living on the streets, that's fantastic," Fjeld said.

According to Fjeld, fundraisers like Wednesday's and sponsorships are what keeps the program and the kids a part of it not only alive but thriving.

"What we say just might ring true to someone's ears, and they just might come in, and it might save their life to. I can tell you it definitely saved mine," Fjeld said.

Fjeld hopes anyone who may need help or knows if someone who is struggling with addiction to reach out.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII