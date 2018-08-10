Corpus Christi (KIII News) — In 2018 it is estimated that 41,000 women will die from breast cancer.

One local non-profit is trying to lower the death rate by offering free and low-cost breast cancer services.

The South Texas Family Planning and Health Corporation is the only state-funded breast and cervical cancer provider in Nueces County. The state can cover the cost of cancer procedures.

According to executive director Martha Zuniga no matter a person's financial status, they do not turn anyone away.

When it comes to breast and cervical cancer treatment the corporation does it all.

"We're here for you. We take care of the screening all the way up even if you need chemotherapy and radiation services. So we're here for you for that," Zuniga said.

The organization also has locations in Sinton, Robstown, Beeville, and Rockport.

