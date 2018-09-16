CORPUS CHRISTI,NUECES COUNTY (Kiii News) — One organization is giving back to the community by making sure people have healthy smiles.

The Texas Mission of Mercy, a non-profit, is helping those who can't afford to go to the dentist.

The organization will bring about 300 dentists from across the state for pre-screenings and various dental work for anyone who shows up.

The event is free and open to the public, but it's based on a first come first serve basis.

It's happening Friday, Sept. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. and noon at Del Mar College's West campus.

