Corpus Christi non-profit shows how to recognize the signs of child sex trafficking

"Its something I would call a global epidemic in every neighborhood," said New Life Refuge Ministries Operations Manager Tina Canary.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lawmakers are currently tackling the issue of child trafficking with a number of proposed bills this legislative session from increased penalties to education.

According to a 2016 study out of the University of Texas at Austin, it's estimated there are 2,900 children trafficked in Corpus Christi every year with an estimated 79,000 in the state of Texas.

While it may not be seen in plain sight, there are still signs that people can look out for.

Texas ranks second in the nation for incidents of human trafficking, something Canary said is a sobering statistic that can include the youngest of victims.

"Girl being pulled in averages between 12-14 years old and for boys its even younger," she said.

The mission of New Life Refuge Ministries is to provide refuge and healing for child survivors of sex trafficking and to educate the community.

Canary said that predators or solicitors aren't always strangers, but can take the form of a family member or someone at school -- or even a friend.

"All for exploitation purposes for financial gain, its super unfortunate. Not only educate the children, but those folks out there who might fall prey," she said.

With technology making steady advancements, Canary said that contact can easily be made through social media.

"When you have children who have a smart phone we need them educated on do you know what a catfish account is? That person is pretending to not be who they say they are," she said.

Canary encourages parents to have an open conversation with their teens about the dangers they could face online.

"Hey, is that child ready for a smart phone? Will they treat it like a tool and not a toy? Are their parental controls involved?" she said.

Online gaming is another tool used by solicitors to gain children's trust. Canary said that keeping devices in the living-room versus a child's bedroom is one way to deter unwanted interactions.

"Multiple levels of conversations in regards to prostitution, pornography and how that is integral to sex trafficking too," she said.

Red flags to watch for include isolation, sudden personality changes, new friends who are older or even the possession of new luxury items. Canary said teens should look out for one another to prevent situations like these from happening.

"We pray it doesn't ever happen to you, if you are aware, speak up, you got to say something," she said.

If you suspect there is a case of human or child trafficking taking place in your neighborhood, call the national hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888.

New Life Refuge is hosting a charity golf tournament to help with the non-profit's efforts to drive out child trafficking. It's taking place Monday, April 17, 2023 at the River Hills Country Club. For more information on that event you can go to NewLifeRefuge.com/Events.

