Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History announced Thursday there would be a change in management.

Starting Oct.1, the Friends of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History will be taking over management. They have been supporting the museum as a non-profit for 44 years and currently continue through not-for-profit efforts.

The money the Friends make now will be going right into improving the museum to make it a better experience for the community.

"So yes, we're really excited to not only finish up some of the programming and concept we'd started, but to do some more things and some really unique experiences, more hands-on, more visual, and more engagement with the community. So we're very excited about that," Friends President and CEO Carol Rehtmeyer said.

The Friends have managed to provide more than $10 million in funding over the years for some of the exhibits in the museum. Their aim is to give people reasons to come to the museum and to give children a love for learning.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII