CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Convoy of Hope was in town Saturday to offer their special brand of help.

The organization teamed up with Templo Elim Assembly of God Church to provide free health services to the community.

They also gave out shoes for children and even haircuts.

David Silva, the pastor for Templo Elim, was happy with the work they did.

"You know it feels really good to just be able to see the community come together and just be able to help out a lot of people," Silva said. "We got people from the church that are really stepping it up to help out our community and then we got people from outside our community departments that are here to just help us out today."

As part of the event, they even had groceries for nearly 1,500 people and pony rides

For more information about the Convoy of Hope, click here.

