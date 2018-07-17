Corpus Christi (kIII News) — It isn't a done deal yet, but if all goes as planned the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission in Corpus Christi could seen be moving to a bigger, better location.

The plans are to convert the old Lamar Elementary School just behind the former Memorial Hospital into a new shelter, and it will all be made possible through the generosity of the Ed Roshelle Foundation.

The Foundation is basically willing to hand over the entire campus to the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission and do all the work removing asbestos, tearing down walls and basically leaving a blank canvas for the shelter to do what it needs to help the homeless.

"Tomorrow I'm supposed to look at the blueprints and then they will go through the City and we'll find all of that out," said Carole Murphrey of the Good Sam. "And then they will begin the asbestos remediation and the remodeling of this if everybody is in agreement."

Murphrey said if all comes to fruition, the Lamar campus will be a prayer answered. She took 3News on a walk through the old school on the city's westside and pointed out how former classrooms could be converted into dormitory-style housing by tearing down non-load bearing walls. She also showed how the school's cafeteria could once again serve food and then double as a chapel.

Outside the building, Murphrey said there is lots of room for future expansion. The covered area would give shelter residents the opportunity to be outdoors without having to be in the sun.

While all of this is in the planning stages, still needing City planning and zoning approval, it is an opportunity to plan for the future needs of the people the Good Sam serves.

"This is really timely. We've talked about it for a few years but things just, it never really, really came around that it was just the right thing to do," Murphrey said. "It was always just some kind of little hook in it."

Paul Altheide, the man spearheading the plan, said he is positive the move will happen and that it will ultimately help the Good Sam continue with its mission. While there is no definite timeline, Murphrey said it could be some time mid-year next year before a move could happen.

