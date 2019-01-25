CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A family in Rockport, Texas, had every reason to celebrate Thursday as they received the keys to their newly rebuilt home.

The Leal family's home was rebuilt by volunteers with the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group, the Samaritan's Purse, and the Mennonite Disaster Service.

Mr. and Mrs. Leal had left their home days before Hurricane Harvey made landfall in 2017. When they returned, their home was damaged and had no running water or electricity. It remained that way for 12 days, and that's when the Leal's heard about the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group.

"My husband was driving and he was, he recieved a call and he says, 'They want to help us,' and I couldn't believe it," Elizabeth Leal said. "I just looked at him. He said, 'They want to help us.'"

Their home was one of 15 homes repaired with the help of the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group and the Mennonite Disaster Service thanks to a $17 million grant.