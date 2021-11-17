Non-profits prep for the Holidays, how you can get involved

We look forward to it every year. The holidays. For many, it means, family time, a home cooked meal and a good time but not for everyone.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We look forward to it every year. The holidays. For many, it means, family time, a home cooked meal and a good time but not for everyone.

"Right now, we have 301 activate children, which equates to 147 different cases that we're working with. That's a lot of children in the foster care system," said Diana Booth, the communications director of CASA of the Coastal Bend.

Kids who are in foster care will spend thanksgiving with their foster family or their next of kin. This is why CASA of the Coastal Bend is asking the community for their help in donating food to deliver to the house the kids are staying in. Booth with the nonprofit said, for the most part it's a full house, so the donations are essential.

"Not only do they have to feed the children that they already have, but if there is a group of 3,4,5 siblings placed in their home, then obviously they have to feed that family too, and those children," said Booth.

The demand for food in the Coastal Bend is high, even more so during the holidays. That's why Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi opened registration for their annual Christmas Food Baskets and a lot of people have been signing up.

"As of today, we've had 613 people come in so far to register and out in the rural areas, about 800 people," said Elma Ortiz, the director of crisis assistance of Catholic Charities.

Ortiz said donations mean the world to the people they're for.

"When they come here and they said 'ma'am, that piece of bread that you're giving us is the best thing we've had this week because I only had one egg to feed my children with'. It's very very rewarding when they come here and they leave with a smile because they got a little bit of food to put on the table," said Ortiz.

Catholic Charities will hold registration until November 24th. If you would like to donate to these nonprofits, you can find their numbers here.

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi:

361-884-0651

CASA of the Coastal Bend:

361-884-2272

