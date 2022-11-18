Nonprofit helps residents navigate through open enrollment process for healthcare insurance

The Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living will hold a special enrollment event Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When it comes to healthcare coverage, navigating all of the options can sometimes give you a headache.

That's where the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living can help. While the organization is known to assist seniors and those with disabilities in achieving their goals -- they can also help during open enrollment.

Selecting health insurance can be a big decision, and sometimes a confusing one.

"I probably wouldn't have been able to apply, especially having children who are adopted, that adds a whole extra layer," said local mom Chelsie Pincelli.

She adds that the process can be intimidating.

"It can be really complicated, I know a lot of people in the community especially myself, we go to the emergency room because we don't feel like we have other options. To have someone to help you navigate is really helpful," Pincelli said.

3NEWS caught up with Pincelli as she received help with the open enrollment process at the CBCIL.

Megan Jackson is a navigator at the non-profit and guides residents like Pincelli through the open enrollment process under the Affordable Care Act. She adds that the assistance make all the difference in someone's decision.

"Some people have to choose between bills and food, and I don't want some people choosing between their health insurance and feeding their kiddos," she said.

Jackson said she really wants to make sure people are making the best decision they can make for their household, and it starts with understanding the options available through the marketplace.

"one thing I was explaining to Chelsie is that some people get on here and see a zero dollar premium, I'll pick that one, don't care who it is, what it covers, its zero dollars a month I'm going to get it," she said. "What some people don't understand is that, yeah you have a zero dollar premium, but it doesn't cover anything until your $9000 dollar deductible is met.

Knowing how confusing the open enrollment process can be, Jackson is hoping to get the word out about the free help they provide because residents might not realize what is available.