ARANSAS COUNTY (Kiii News) — Providing money to local government and nonprofits to hire staff they don't have the money for is the goal of the Workforce Solutions Hurricane Harvey Initiative.

With only volunteers, the group Keep Aransas County Beautiful was having trouble picking up all the trash especially a year after Hurricane Harvey.

"After Harvey, my heart wanted to be in Rockport helping our community, our citizens, and so all of this just fell into place and we're doing a lot," said Rosemary Pizio-White, who lives in Rockport and worked in Corpus Christi for the past decade.

Because of a recovery funding program offered by Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, the nonprofit group was able to hire Rosemary as their executive director to get their county-wide clean up programs into high gear.

"During Hurricane Harvey we lost everything. We lost our storage shed," said D'Ann Williams, board president of Keep Aransas County Beautiful. "So we had to begin from the ground up again. So having an employee working eight hours a day, that in itself..."

Workforce Solutions has obtained grants totaling more than $3 million for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Initiative.

"We have actually filled about 70 relief worker positions. So these are temporary positions always with the goal that they become permanent positions. And most of these jobs are lasting up to a year or 2,080 hours," said Monika de la Garza of Workforce Solutions.

De la Garza said not only are they looking for candidates in the affected counties, but they're still trying to get the word to local governments they can help fund at least 60 more jobs.

"Aransas, Bee, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties, working very closely with them because we know there's still a lot of our labor force out there that haven't been able to get back to work," De La Garza said. "So anytime we have a success story such as the one with Rosemary, it makes a difference for us because we did help put someone back to work."

Right now, Rosemary is coordinating several clean up events including one next weekend involving the high school. With the Pirate Sweep Cleanup coming up, besides the students, Keep Aransas County Beautiful said they can use all the volunteers they can get.

