Nonprofit organization partners with cosmetology school to give makeovers to residents

Ebony Stewart, Director of Instruction for House of Elegance Cosmetology School, said that her love of cosmetology runs deeper than most think.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you look good, odds are you tend to feel good as well.

A local nonprofit partnered with a cosmetology school to help their clients look as beautiful as they feel, while empowering them to learn how to do it themselves.

Choice Living Community is a safe environment that teaches vocational and social skills through fun activities, such as makeovers.

Executive Director of Choice, Jennifer Scott said that everyone deserves an opportunity to expand and develop their establishments.

"Our adults with disabilities deserve a place to go, they deserve to be within the community," Scott said. "They deserve to have partnerships with other businesses, to grow and expand in the community that they live."

"When they get out your chair, when they look in the mirror and they see their stuff, and you see that big smile on your face, that impact that you gave them by you know, beautifying them," Stewart said.

Local client Jennica Lazano said that everyone should have a chance to feel and look their best.

"I feel like everyone deserves that," Lazano said.

The makeover Lozano received, boosted her confidence while also making her feel like it was something she could do herself.

"Because I got to show them how I wanted my hair," Lazano said. "And then they gave me things, so I'm able to end up doing it on my own. So I don't always have to go to a hair salon, or I can learn to do it on my own."

The event proved to be an invaluable experience, not just for the clients.

"It was just a blessing to have them here," Scott said. "Because, you know, some of our adults, you know, don't get out. And so they brought their students here to learn how to work on live people. And it was just such a fun experience."

Stewart recalled her experience with a client at Choice Living Community.

"The employees here, when they want to finish cut, his hair was like they've never seen him smile that way before," Stewart said. "Never. So that just very heartwarming just to know that you can make them make their day."

Stewart added that in the end being able to help residents feel their best is what matters the most.

